Human Rights: UNHCR to review records of Nigeria, 13 other countries

The United Nation’s highest human rights body, the Human Rights Council (HRC), will commence reviewing the track records of Nigeria and 13 other countries on Monday.

The process, called Universal Periodic Review (UPR) is aimed at improving human rights situation for people around the globe.

The UPR review sessions take place for two weeks, three times a year, and 14 countries are reviewed in each session – a total of 42 per year.

The idea behind this is to give equal treatment to all the countries and allow them to exchange best practices.

The countries to be reviewed in this time are Saudi Arabia, Senegal, China, Nigeria, Mexico, Mauritius, Jordan, Malaysia, the Central African Republic, Monaco, Belize, Chad, Congo and Malta.

