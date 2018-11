Suspected insurgents attacked Bale Shuwa in Jere LGA of Borno state at sunset yesterday. One disabled person was allegedly killed while sixty five houses were burnt and more than 200 cows and 300 flock of sheep and goats were carted away.

According to a statement from Zonal coordinator NEMA North East, Bashir Garga Idris, injured victims have been provided with first aid and humanitarian needs assessment is being conducted to enable the mobilization of immediate relief assistance.

Share this: Tweet