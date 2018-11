Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has described himself as a statesman and not a politician as many might have been describing him.

He made this known on Tuesday as guest to the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba.

As part of his two-day visit, the former President inaugurated the dualized the Old Lagos/Asaba Road to Owa Alero Roundabout in Agbor, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Share this: Tweet