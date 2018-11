The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Donald Duke said he has no regret leaving the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former governor of cross river state says the PDP baggage will not allow for good performance even if its candidate emerges as president in 2019.

Duke said his campaign as the candidate of the social democratic party would be issue based, devoid of mudslinging, pointing out that it was the dirty campaign of 2015 that contributed to PDP losing the election.

Share this: Tweet