I remain Kwara APC governorship candidate – Abdulrasaq

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for Kwara state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the party has moved beyond the agitation of some aspirants that the primary election that produced him was not free and fair.

He said the party is now focused on reclaiming Kwara and delivering the state for president Muhammadu Buhari.

Correspondent Ibrahim Alege reports that the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Kwara state that produced AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was not without rejection by some aspirants.

Even with the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari, some aggrieved aspirants seem not placated. But for the party’s candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who visited some flood ravaged communities in Patigi local government area, the party has put the agitations behind it.

Flooding in Patigi local government has become perennial. Apart from the houses and farmlands submerged, this Duku Lade dam was also affected

For now, the people of the flood ravaged communities await a permanent solution to this perennial natural disaster.

