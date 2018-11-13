IDP fund: Reps displeased with Osinbajo, NEMA’s response

The House of Representatives said it will rescind its indictment of NEMA boss, Mustapha Maihaja and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, if it is presented with contrary evidence on the alleged embezzlement of a N7.4bn fund for displaced persons in the country.

It also refutes claims by the management of NEMA that its report was political.

The Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Ali Isa at Tuesday’s plenary, raised a point of order, drawing attention to the reaction from NEMA and the office of the Vice President to Osinbajo on Mustapha Maihaja’s indictment.

The legislators had indicated that Osinbajo, as the Chairman, Governing Council of NEMA and then Acting President, in June 2017, approved the release of N5.8bn for IDPs from the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account without procurement and the money was mismanaged by NEMA.

