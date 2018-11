The Inspector Genral of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday met with Senior Officers of the force at the Force Headquarters in Abuja Shortly before the meeting went into a closed door session, the Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris, sounded a warning that laxity on the part of the state commissioners, would no longer be tolerated.

He urged them to be proactive in forestalling violence like those recorded in Abuja and Kaduna, by acting effectively, on intelligence.

