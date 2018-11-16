Home International Illegal migration: resources stretched as migrants arrive at Mexico border city
Illegal migration: resources stretched as migrants arrive at Mexico border city
Illegal migration: resources stretched as migrants arrive at Mexico border city

Illegal migration: resources stretched as migrants arrive at Mexico border city

Shelters in Tijuana were stretched to the limit on Thursday with migrants arriving at Mexico’s northern border city looking for an opportunity to cross into the United States.

Many of those who make up this caravan are women and children escaping poverty and violence back home.

President Trump has declared the caravans an “invasion,” and has sent some 7,000 troops to “toughen” the border, including with barbed wire.

But that has not stopped people trying to reach the border, including those from the caravans, others traveling from Central America independently, and Mexicans fleeing violence in cartel-plagued states.

But Mexico’s Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete has expressed concerns that there could be similar scenes in Tijuana as in the southern border with Guatemala when migrants forced their way into Mexico with rocks.

