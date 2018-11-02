Industrial court stops organised labour from proceeding on strike

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on the nationwide strike which is scheduled to commence on November 6 over the minimum wage dispute.

Delivering ruling in an Ex- Parte application by Justice Kado Sanusi, the court restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TLC) from engaging in the proposed strike pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) .

Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum liisted as the first to the third defendants from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.

The judge said he granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, the economy and the people.

November 8th has been fixed for hearing of the main suit .

