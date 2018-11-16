Home News INEC assures of conducting credible by-election in Kwara
INEC assures of conducting credible by-election in Kwara
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

INEC assures of conducting credible by-election in Kwara

0
0
now viewing

INEC assures of conducting credible by-election in Kwara

now playing

Court strikes out suit against Ondo APC primaries

now playing

PDP, APC trade blames over plans to disrupt Kwara by-election

now playing

INEC, Civil Society, Police call for peaceful 2019 elections

now playing

Media must adhere to electoral act provisions, says INEC

now playing

INEC to deploy 1, 825 ad hoc staff for Kwara bye-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has assured of its readiness to conduct a credible and transparent by-election in Kwara state this Saturday.

The election will take place in Oke Ero/Isin/Irepodun/Ekiti federal constituency and is expected to fill the vacant seat due to the death of former member, Funke Adedoyin.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Attahiru Garba, disclosed this after taking delivery of the ballot papers, result sheets and other sensitive materials for the four local governments.

He said 125,964 voters were registered for the election while five political parties will participate in the poll.

Related Posts

Court strikes out suit against Ondo APC primaries

TVCN 0

PDP, APC trade blames over plans to disrupt Kwara by-election

TVCN 0

INEC, Civil Society, Police call for peaceful 2019 elections

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies