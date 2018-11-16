INEC assures of conducting credible by-election in Kwara

The Independent National Electoral Commission has assured of its readiness to conduct a credible and transparent by-election in Kwara state this Saturday.

The election will take place in Oke Ero/Isin/Irepodun/Ekiti federal constituency and is expected to fill the vacant seat due to the death of former member, Funke Adedoyin.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Attahiru Garba, disclosed this after taking delivery of the ballot papers, result sheets and other sensitive materials for the four local governments.

He said 125,964 voters were registered for the election while five political parties will participate in the poll.

