Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has been confirmed as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Inec commissioner, Festus Okoye, made the confirmation.

A candidate validly nominated by a political party may withdraw his candidature by a notice in writing, signed by him and delivered by himself to the political party that nominated him for the election and such a political party shall convey his withdrawal to the INEC.

