INEC releases another list, includes Uzodinma as Imo APC gov candidate
INEC releases another list, includes Uzodinma as Imo APC gov candidate

Image result for INEC releases another list in Imo, includes Uzodinma's nameThe Independent National Electoral Commission has released another list with senator hope Uzodinma’s name as gubernatorial candidate for the Imo governorship election.

The commission had earlier omitted the APC’s candidate name when the list of governorship candidates was released.

TVC NEWS gathered that there are court orders stopping INEC from publishing the APC candidate’s name.

Uche Nwosu and Senator Hope Uzodinma have been battling in court on who should be the party’s flagbearer.

67 governorship candidates and their respective running mates were published by INEC at its office, in Owerri.

Some of the names earlier displayed by INEC, include a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ihedioha Chukwuemeka of the People’s Democratic Party, a former Senator, Araraume Ifeanyi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Okechukwu Theodore Ezeh of the Social democratic party and Ibe Kenechukwu of the Accord party.

