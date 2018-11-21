Home News Information minister condoles with family of late OAP, Tosyn Bucknor
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the family and friends of popular On-Air-Personality (OAP) Tosyn Bucknor, saying he was deeply saddened by her untimely
death.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister described Tosyn’s death as a great loss to the nation’s burgeoning creative industry, where she excelled in her lifetime.

He urged Tosyn’s husband and her entire family to take solace in the fact that she left great footprints on earth in her short but memorable life.

”Since the news of Tosyn’s death broke, there has been a widespread expression of sympathy for her family and an outpouring of accolades for her. There is no better indication that she made her mark while on this side of the great divide.

”This should be a source of consolation for Tosyn’s family during their most difficult time. I pray that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed and also give strength and comfort to her family,” the Minister said.

