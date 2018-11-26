Home News Insecurity: Nigeria’s defence minister scheduled to visit chad
Insecurity: Nigeria’s defence minister scheduled to visit chad
News
Nigeria
0

Insecurity: Nigeria’s defence minister scheduled to visit chad

0
0
now viewing

Insecurity: Nigeria’s defence minister scheduled to visit chad

now playing

SERAP asks Buhari to probe military spending

now playing

155 ex-terrorists graduate from de-radicalisation programme

now playing

Updated: One dead, 42 rescued from Rivers collapsed building

now playing

Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers in Borno

now playing

Breaking: Abducted Plateau monarch regains freedom

The Honorable Minister of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali is scheduled to visit Chad at a later date within the week to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chadian counterpart General Daoud Yaya.

The Visit is in continuation of consultations with Minister’s of Defence of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Troops contributing countries (TCC) which includes Cameroun, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Benin Republic. The Minister paid a similar visit to Niger Republic in September 2018 during which he held a similar bilateral discussion with his Nigerien counterpart.

His visit to Chad will revolve around strengthening the operations of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to enable it achieve its mandate of eliminating security threats and creating a safe and secure environment in its area of responsibility.

Related Posts

SERAP asks Buhari to probe military spending

TVCN 0

155 ex-terrorists graduate from de-radicalisation programme

TVCN 0

Updated: One dead, 42 rescued from Rivers collapsed building

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies