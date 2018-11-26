Insecurity: Nigeria’s defence minister scheduled to visit chad

The Honorable Minister of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali is scheduled to visit Chad at a later date within the week to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chadian counterpart General Daoud Yaya.

The Visit is in continuation of consultations with Minister’s of Defence of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Troops contributing countries (TCC) which includes Cameroun, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Benin Republic. The Minister paid a similar visit to Niger Republic in September 2018 during which he held a similar bilateral discussion with his Nigerien counterpart.

His visit to Chad will revolve around strengthening the operations of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to enable it achieve its mandate of eliminating security threats and creating a safe and secure environment in its area of responsibility.

Share this: Tweet



