In't Arts and Crafts Exhibition to showcase Nigeria's rich cultural heritage
In't Arts and Crafts Exhibition to showcase Nigeria's rich cultural heritage

In’t Arts and Crafts Exhibition to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage

The National Council for Arts and Culture is set to organise the 11th International Arts and Crafts Exhibition in Abuja, the nation’s capita Director-General of the Council, Segun Runsewe, said the exhibition will showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through arts, crafts, music and dance.

Mr Runsewe said twenty three countries are expected to attend the event, which will avail Nigerians the opportunity to network and also expand the nation’s horizon.

