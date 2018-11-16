Int’l Day for Tolerance: UN calls for global peaceful coexistence

The International Day for Tolerance is an annual event observed by the UN and was declared by UNESCO in 1995 to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.

In 1996, the UN General Assembly by resolution 51-95 invited UN Member States to observe the International Day for Tolerance on November the 16 of every year.

This action was followed up by the United Nations’ 1995, proclamation by the UN General Assembly in 1993 at the initiative of UNESCO, as outlined in the Declaration of Principles on Tolerance and Follow-up Plan of Action for the Year.

This proclamation brought about the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Prize for the Promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence In 1995, to mark the United Nations Year for Tolerance and the 125th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, hence, UNESCO created this prize for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence.

The prize which is awarded every two years can be awarded to institutions, organizations or persons, who have contributed in a particularly meritorious and effective manner to tolerance and non-violence.

And 2018 winners are social entrepreneur and filmmaker Manon Barbeau and the Coexist Initiative, a non-profit organization working to end violence against women.

