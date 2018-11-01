Home News Africa Int’l friendly: Ugandan head coach names 30-man squad for Nigeria match
Int’l friendly: Ugandan head coach names 30-man squad for Nigeria match
Africa
Football
International
Sports
0

Int’l friendly: Ugandan head coach names 30-man squad for Nigeria match

0
0
now viewing

Int’l friendly: Ugandan head coach names 30-man squad for Nigeria match

Uganda head coach, Sebastien Desabre has named a 30-man squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Cape Verde and the international friendly against Nigeria.

The East Africans will begin preparations for both games on Friday, November 9 with 14 local based players.

The 16 foreign based players called up have been told to arrive camp from Sunday, November 11.

Uganda play Cape Verde on November 17 at the Namboole Stadium in Kampala before traveling to play Nigeria’s Super Eagles three days later at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, in Delta state.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies