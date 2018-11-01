Int’l friendly: Ugandan head coach names 30-man squad for Nigeria match

Uganda head coach, Sebastien Desabre has named a 30-man squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Cape Verde and the international friendly against Nigeria.

The East Africans will begin preparations for both games on Friday, November 9 with 14 local based players.

The 16 foreign based players called up have been told to arrive camp from Sunday, November 11.

Uganda play Cape Verde on November 17 at the Namboole Stadium in Kampala before traveling to play Nigeria’s Super Eagles three days later at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, in Delta state.

