Iranian guards chief says country will resist, defeat U.S. sanctions
The top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, said on Sunday Iran would resist and defeat a U.S. “psychological war” and sanctions against its vital oil sector.
“America has launched an economic and psychological war as a last resort … But America’s plots and its plans for sanctions will be defeated through continued resistance,” Jafari said at a rally marking the 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, which was broadcast live on state television.