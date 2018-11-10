Japanese govt to expand anti-piracy mission

The Japanese government said it would extend its anti-piracy mission in the seas off Somalia for another year.

Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya told a news conference the extension of the patrols off Somali and the Gulf of Aden to protect vessels from pirate attacks was in line with international efforts, including that of the the European Union, which has also extended its mission.

Iwaya said the number of raids and kidnappings have fallen due to the patrols.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has been participating in the multi-national mission since 2009.

