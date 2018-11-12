Kano high court stops probe into alleged bribery video

A Kano State high Court has restrained the Committee Investigating the alleged bribery video of Governor Ganduje receiving cash sums.

The Court’s decision came after receiving an application from an organisation demanding the committee steps down all its activities.

Kano state Assembly Committee Chairman, Baffa Dan’Agundi, the State’s Attorney General, Ibrahim Mukhtar, the Plaintiff and others appeared before Justice Ahmad Badamasi for the case proceeding.

According to the Committee’s Chairman, the matter would be silenced, to respect the court order.

The Presiding Judge adjourned the case to 21st of November for hearing.

