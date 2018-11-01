Katsina gets new Solicitor General, Umar Badamasi

Safiya Umar Badamasi has been appointed as the new Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Katsina state Ministry of Justice.

Until her appointment, Badamasi was the Director Public Prosecution DPP the state’s Ministry of Justice.

In a remark after the Swearing-in, Governor Aminu Bello Masari described the newly appointed Solicitor General as a very committed and trustworthy civil servant.

Aminu Masari pray that the new appointment serves as a stepping stone to greater heights for the newlySworn-in Solicitor General.

Safiya Umar has been described as a respectable and hardworking Woman, who is always willing to assist those in need.

Share this: Tweet



