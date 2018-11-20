Home Business KPMG seeks sustainable procedures for paying Tax
KPMG seeks sustainable procedures for paying Tax
KPMG seeks sustainable procedures for paying Tax

The Nigerian arm of the global brand in taxation, KPMG Nigeria, has tasked the Federal and State government to focus on improving the ease of paying tax as the only solution to improving the business environment and the country’s economy.

Partner of Tax Energy & Natural Resources, Adewale Ajayi says governments should fast-track enactment of other components of the Petroleum Industry Bill, such as the Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill and Petroleum Hosts Community Bill to have a promising competitive tax environment.

