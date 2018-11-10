Kwara PDP governorship candidate charges youths to invest

Youths in the country have again been challenged to think beyond civil service jobs but choose economic base especially in agriculture sector.

The governorship candidate of peoples democratic party in kwara state Rasak Atunwa made the call while playing host to members of corporate bodies in kwara state led by Ahmed Kolawole.

The governorship candidate noted that gone are the days when youths should expect to secure jobs with government adding that they should rather be entrepreneurs than looking for paid jobs.

