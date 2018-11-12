La Liga: Chukwueze celebrates first league goal

Former Nigeria U-17 winger Samuel Chukwueze hailed an ‘unforgettable moment’ for Villarreal after becoming the fourth youngest goalscorer in the La Liga this season.

The 19-year-old, scored his first league goal at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to help Villarreal claim a point.

Chukwueze is enjoying a breakthrough season in Spain and his form has led to a maiden call-up for Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa this weekend.

At 19 years five months and 20 days, he becomes the fourth youngest scorer in the La Liga this season, behind Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, Atletico Madrid’s Borja Garces and Huesca’s Cucho.

