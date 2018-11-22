Lagos responds to 4,133 domestic, sexual violence cases in three years – NGO

In the last three years, the domestic and sexual violence response team of Lagos state Government has handled a total of four thousand one hundred and thirty three cases of abuse.

A nongovernmental organisation, Rule of law and Anti Corruption programme says the rise calls for the need for stakeholders to again look at the implementation and enforcement of the domestic violence law, The child’s right law and Special people’s law.

According to the report, four hundred and fifty (450) cases were handled in 2016. This rose to over one thousand and forty four (1,044) in 2017. In 2018, the state had responded to more than three thousand, three hundred and thirty five (3,335) cases.

They challenged Civil society organisations and media to do more advocacy and also hold government accountable.

