LASTMA calls for investigation into death of traffic official

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says Law enforcement officers need to respect and appreciate the contributions of traffic officials in the state.

Reacting to the death of a traffic official who was shot and killed by Federal Special Anti -Robbery Squad operative at the Iyana Ipaja on Wednesday, the chairman of LASTMA, called for an extensive investigation into the death of Rotimi Adeyemi.

Meanwhile, The Lagos State Commissioner of Police , Edgal Imohimi , has ordered the posthumous trial and dismissal of the late operative of the Federal Special Anti -Robbery Squad, Inspector Olukunle Olonade.

