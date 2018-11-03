Late Major Gen. Alkali buried at the National Mosque in Abuja

The remains of late Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali, which was found by a team of Nigerian Army on Search and Rescue Operation, has been buried at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.

The burial, which was concluded at around 3 p.m., was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, former Military Administrator of Lagos, Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa and former Minister of Works and Housing, Alhaji Sunusi Dagash.

The funeral prayer, which was led by the Chief Imam of Abuja National Mosque, Dr Kabir Mohammad, amid tears, was attended by Muslims from within and outside the Federal Capital territory.

Mohammed commended the Nigerian Army for ensuring thorough search which led to recovery of the body of the deceased, described as a “national hero.”

