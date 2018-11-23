Lawal Shehu replaces Adamu as AIG Zone 2 in Lagos

An Assistant Inspector General of Police, Lawal Shehu has resumed as commander at Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos with effect from November 21.

Shehu took over from AIG Adamu Ibrahim who is now retired.

An indigene of Katsina state, AIG Lawal Shehu was born on 24th December, 1960. He joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet ASP in 1988.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, said Shehu worked within the force in various capacities.

Prior to his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Shehu headed Bauchi and Nassarawa States as Commissioner of Police.

“On his promotion to the rank of AIG, he was deployed to head the force’s Border Patrol Unit, he was later moved to Criminal and Intelligence Department, Force Headquarters Abuja, the office he occupied until his redeployment to Zone 2 Command Onikan, Lagos.

“AIG Lawal is an ardent reader of books. He is married with children,” Badmos said in a statement.

