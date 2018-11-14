Home International Libya could hold elections next year – Italy’s foreign minister
Libya could hold elections next year – Italy's foreign minister
Libya could hold elections next spring, Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero said on Wednesday, after Italy hosted a two-day conference in Palermo to try to stabilise the troubled North African country.

Libya’s two main rival leaders met for the first time in more than five months in Sicily on Tuesday and its prime minister endorsed a United Nations plan for an election next year.

A previous U.N plan for elections next month was shelved last week.

