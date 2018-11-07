Home News Life is back to normal in Mambilla Plateau – Governor Ishaku
Life is back to normal in Mambilla Plateau – Governor Ishaku
News
Nigeria
0

Life is back to normal in Mambilla Plateau – Governor Ishaku

0
0
now viewing

Life is back to normal in Mambilla Plateau – Governor Ishaku

now playing

Education will end early marriages – Aisha Buhari

now playing

Drunk Police officer in viral video dismissed

now playing

The Duke of Cornwall arrives Lagos

now playing

DSS parade suspected murderers of Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima

now playing

CAF unveils categories for the 2018 CAF Awards

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku said life is back to normal in Mambilla Plateau as people of these communities have sheath their sword and embraced peace.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday night while responding to questions in an exclusive interview with TVC. He expressed happiness with the situation and urged the residents to forget about the past and move on with their lives.

Governor Darius said: “Life is back to normal in the Mambilla Plateau and I am happy with that. As I speak to you now, I am in Gembu not in Jalingo. The people have forgot about the past and have decided to live harmoniously.

“People of these communities speak one language, they are all Fulanis. So, it is really difficult to hear that fight each other. But peace has returned to the area now.

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Education will end early marriages – Aisha Buhari

TVCN 0

Drunk Police officer in viral video dismissed

TVCN 0

The Duke of Cornwall arrives Lagos

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies