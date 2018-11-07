Life is back to normal in Mambilla Plateau – Governor Ishaku

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku said life is back to normal in Mambilla Plateau as people of these communities have sheath their sword and embraced peace.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday night while responding to questions in an exclusive interview with TVC. He expressed happiness with the situation and urged the residents to forget about the past and move on with their lives.

Governor Darius said: “Life is back to normal in the Mambilla Plateau and I am happy with that. As I speak to you now, I am in Gembu not in Jalingo. The people have forgot about the past and have decided to live harmoniously.

“People of these communities speak one language, they are all Fulanis. So, it is really difficult to hear that fight each other. But peace has returned to the area now.

