Home News Magu meets UK authorities, begins Diezani’s extradition process
Magu meets UK authorities, begins Diezani’s extradition process
News
Nigeria
0

Magu meets UK authorities, begins Diezani’s extradition process

0
0
now viewing

Magu meets UK authorities, begins Diezani’s extradition process

now playing

Corrupt leaders won't escape current anti-corruption dragnet - Buhari

now playing

Seven-storey building collapses in Port Harcourt

now playing

NDLEA uncovers illegal Methamphetamine laboratory in Imo

now playing

Police open Akwa Ibom Assembly complex after three days

now playing

#OffaRobbery: Gang leaders’ evidence enough to prosecute Saraki - Police

Image result for Magu visits UK to begin Diezani's extraditionThe action chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu is currently in the United Kingdom, to begin the process of extraditing former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Ibrahim met with the UK National Crime Agency to also discuss the economic commission’s efforts in recovering all ill-gotten assets domiciled in foreign domains by Nigerian politicians.

He will also discuss ways to fast-track the extradition of such persons involved.

He said apart from Diezani, there were several other politically exposed persons who have fled the country since 2015, when President Muhammadu Buhari took office.

Related Posts

Corrupt leaders won’t escape current anti-corruption dragnet – Buhari

TVCN 0

Seven-storey building collapses in Port Harcourt

TVCN 0

NDLEA uncovers illegal Methamphetamine laboratory in Imo

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies