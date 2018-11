Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a visit to mechanics and Artisans in Apo market, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.Osinbajo’s interaction with this set of entrepreneurs, is to assess the progress of the N50,000 minimum Market Moni credit scheme of the Buhari administration.

Market Moni, like its counterpart Trader Moni for petty traders, is interest free. About 400,000 of such loans have been disbursed.

Share this: Tweet