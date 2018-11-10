Media must adhere to electoral act provisions, says INEC

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra state, Orji Ukachukwu said media practitioners should adhere strictly to the guidelines of the Electoral Act, in reporting political activities.

He said journalists need to obey the Electoral Act which clearly states guidelines for the coverage of elections, to avoid overheating the polity.

The resident electoral commissioner was speaking at a one day European Union election coverage workshop organized for broadcast media practitioners, in Awka, the Anambra state capital

