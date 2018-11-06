Medical outreach: Kebbi government partners foreign NGO

Thousands of indigent persons in Kebbi state have benefited from a free medical outreach carried out by the state government in partnership with a medical team from Moses Lake Washington DC.

Officials of Kebbi state say the essence of the medical outreach is to help less privileged persons access quality Medical Services their meager resources can’t afford.

The officials also explained that the medical outreach is expected to last for fourteen days to attend to health challenges the regular healthcare delivery system cannot handle.

