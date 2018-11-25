Mexico denies deal with U.S. on asylum rules

Mexico has ruled out plans to allow asylum seekers wait in the country while their claims are processed in the United States, a process that can take years.

The government said there is no agreement with the Trump administration for the “safe third country” status, despite reports by the Washington Post.

The deal was seen as a way to dissuade thousands of Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S., amid threats from President Donald Trump to close the southern border.

