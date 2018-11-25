Home International Mexico denies deal with U.S. on asylum rules
Mexico denies deal with U.S. on asylum rules
Mexico denies deal with U.S. on asylum rules

Mexico denies deal with U.S. on asylum rules

Migrants gather at border bridge to Mexico on trek to U.S.

New concealed grave discovered in Jalisco, Mexico

Hearts defender John Souttar get promoted into Scotland main squad

Mexico "closely observing" U.S. immigration policy - Official

World Cup: Defending champions Germany bow to Mexico in major upset

Image result for Mexico denies deal with U.S. on asylum rulesMexico has ruled out plans to allow asylum seekers wait in the country while their claims are processed in the United States, a process that can take years.

The government said there is no agreement with the Trump administration for the “safe third country” status, despite reports by the Washington Post.

The deal was seen as a way to dissuade thousands of Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S., amid threats from President Donald Trump to close the southern border.

