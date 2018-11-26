Miss Nigeria : Youth corps member, Chidinma Aaron crowned 42nd queen

Chidinma Leilani Aaron, a youth corps member and professional chef was crowned Sunday night as the 42nd Miss Nigeria.

Chidinma, who emerged from the South East Zone beat 17 other girls to emerge the new queen at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Eighteen contestants made it to the grand finale before the selection of the final 12.

They were made up of Ntan Nton, Egede Lagele, Thomas Mseve, Ameh Munirah, Otunba Ifunaya, and Shitta Remilekun.

Others are Tizhe Usa Miriam, Okudili Odinaka Doris, Agida Stephanie, Ugwu Ijeoma, Aaron Chidinma Leilani, and Dunu Chisom Olivia.

The contestants were later reduced to five from where Aaron emerged.

The final five were Dunu Chisom, Ntan Sharon Nton, Ameh Munirah, Agida Stephanie and Aaron Chidinma Leilani.

Dunu, from the south east zone like Chidinma, picked the prize for the first runner-up, while Ameh, from the South South was named the second runner-up.

Aaron, winner of the pageant, took home N3 million, a luxury apartment and an automobile.

She succeeded Mildred Ehiguese who won the 2017 edition.

There was no registration fee for the 2018 edition of the pageant in a bid to be all-inclusive and “to prevent financial restraints on the part of young ladies who are truly deserving of the ultimate title”

