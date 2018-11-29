More efforts needed to fight Boko Haram – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has held a one-day consultation with Heads of State and Governments of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) with a renewed call to arms in N’djamena, capital of the Republic of Chad.He rallied his colleagues from Chad, Niger Republic, and Cameroon on a fresh onslaught against insurgents.

President Buhari said: ” We must not relent and allow the enemies of the region to succeed in their quest to destabilise the area. We must reinvigorate our collective will and commitment towards eradicating terrorism from our region.We must remain focused and true to ensuring sustainable development.”

The meeting was convened to address the recent upsurge in terrorist activities in the region, and President Buhari rallied his colleagues from Chad, Niger Republic, and the Republic of Cameroon to a fresh onslaught against insurgents, particularly the Boko Haram group.

Share this: Tweet



