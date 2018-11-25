Home International More than 100 injured in Syria’s Aleppo gas attack
More than 100 injured in Syria’s Aleppo gas attack
Image result for More than 100 injured in Aleppo suspected gas attackSyria has accused insurgents of wounding more than 100 people in a suspected toxic gas attack in Aleppo, which a health official describes as the first of such an assault in the city.

The shells spread a strong stench and caused dozens of people breathing problems on Saturday night in Aleppo, which is under state rule.

Television images showed ambulances bringing people wearing face masks to a hospital. More images showed people getting treatment inside the emergency room.

One doctor said patients suffered difficulty breathing, eye inflammation, shivering and fainting. Hospitals had discharged many people overnight.

 

