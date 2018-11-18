‘Moremi the Musical’ comes on stage

Yoruba heroine, Queen Moremi Ajasoro, comes on stage as the House of Oduduwa, in conjunction with Bolanle Austen Peters, presents ‘Moremi the Musical.’

The musical drama is another milestone on the heroine and a huge effort invested in the global promotion of the Yoruba cultural heritage by the Arole Ooduwa, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife.

The stage play is an adaptation of the feat of one woman who worked to save her people from oppression and marauding invaders. It combines dance, enchantment, magic, sacrificial and war gimmicks.

Queen Moremi Ajasoro stood out as someone who applied wit, con, courage and wisdom to achieve her feat. The drama, billed to start showing at Terrakulture Arena, Victoria Island from December 21 to January 2, 2019, was unveiled on Tuesday in Lagos by the production team comprising Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP); members of House of Oduduwa Foundation, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Prince Jide Fadairo, the palace of Ooni of Ife, led by Oba Adebisi Layole, the Alaraodaye of Ara-Ife, and Oba Fayemi Johnson Olumayowa, the Elerefe of Erefe-Ife, and the initiator of the project, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi – Queen Moremi Ajasoro Global cultural Ambassador.

Also at the briefing were some members of the cast. The epic drama features Nollywood acts such as Bimbo Manuel, Bambam of Big Brother Nigeria, Femi Branch, Deyemi Okanlawon and Kehinde Bankole among others.

“The purpose and aim of this project is to keep our identity, values, history and culture alive especially amongst the youths, our upcoming next generation, starting from within Nigeria and progressing on to those in the Diaspora”, says Bolanle Austen-Peters .

Austen-Peters lamented that the removal of history from the school curriculum in the country had adversely affected children’s knowledge of culture.

Share this: Tweet



