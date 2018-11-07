Movement restriction in Kaduna over trial of El-Zakzaky today

The Kaduna State Police Command has restricted movement in Kaduna metropolis over the trial of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) today.

The police warned that the ban on all forms of demonstration or processions is still in full force and called on Kaduna residents to beware of their movement.

This was contained in a press release signed and issued by the police public relation officer, DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo and made available to newsmen last night.

“Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force. Noting, the Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempts to violate the ban.

“In view of the Court Trial of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Wednesday 7th Nov, 2018, the peace loving and law abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance, However, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe unusual number of security personnel in town.

“As part of the strategy put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in the following areas during the court session: Independence way, Bida Road and All other roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road Kaduna.

“The command therefore calls on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency via the Police Emergency Numbers: 07039675856 and 08075391105.

“The general public have been urged to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their daily chores and other lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, and activities of suspicious persons, so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the State”.

