Musical artistes, promoters call for synergy to promote Africa music globally

Some musical stakeholders at the ongoing event of the 5th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), have called for synergy between all Africa musical promoters to develop the entertainment industry, in other to gain global recognition and attention.

The stakeholders disclosed this at the Africa Music Business Summit, with theme: Africa music in a global village: Leveraging the opportunities, in Ghana, on Thursday.

Renowned South African music superstar, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, said that the development would help to project Africa Continent in a good lights globally. She noted that the entertainment industry contribute to economic development of Africa continent.

“There are various opportunities in the industry that are yet untapped.

“If properly harnessed, It will create more jobs opportunity and improve revenue source in the industry, ” she said.

Chaka-Chaka urged stakeholders to maximize opportunities in the industry to boost the sector earnings.

In her opening remarks, Ms Angela Martins, said that the business summits was to exhibit the musical talents that Africans are blessed with it.

“This platform is an opportunity for Africans to talk about their culture, arts and traditions.

“We are blessed with enormous resources that we can utilised to make the continent greater among other continent.

“There is money in the industry, therefore, the key players need to work collectively to explore the industry, ” she said.

Also, Mr Joe Chialo, while talking in the Master Class Session, said that this summit is a platform for business networking and interaction among music professionals.

He said that musical lovers/audience could be engaged globally with digital tools.

He said that the world in going digital, technology has taken over the market, therefore, the artists need to follow global trends.

A panelist, Mr Damien Pwono, said that this panel session, serves as an avenue to creates an engaging environment for discussions on how the potentials in music industry can be harnessed for socioeconomic gains.

Share this: Tweet



