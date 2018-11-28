N540billion recovered through whistle blower policy – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) has so far recovered over 540 billion Naira through the Whistle Blower Policy.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday at the 71st General Assembly of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“To this end, as at May this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through the Whistle Blower Policy, has recovered over N527 Billion, $53 million, and £122,890,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed, who was represented by the Director, Public Relationsand Protocol, of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mr.Sunny Adejoh Baba, said the EFCC also successfully launched a majoronslaught on the seeming high–and–mighty in the society (including senior military officer and their civilian accomplices), who had soiled their hands with shady deals, leading to the recovery of choice assets across the country.

He therefore enjoined the media to align itself with the policies and programmes of the Buhari Administration, aimed at ridding the country of the cancer of corruption, in order to free funds for development projects, which will uplift the standard of living of the citizenry.

“This effort should not be seen as the sole effort of Mr. President or the Government alone. The media has a duty to ensure that the programmes of Government, meant to uplift the lots of the citizenry, are projected as a national cause and not just as that of Mr. President or the administration ,” the Minister said.

Alhaji Mohammed, who said the BON General Assembly is taking place atan auspicious time in view of the forthcoming general elections,charged the broadcasting organizations not to yield their platforms to the purveyors of hate speech and fake news.

He said the broadcasting outfits should instead promote the unity, stability and the development of the country.

“Anything short of this would amount to a criminal abdication of a sacred duty which could spell doom for our collective national life. We have had enough sordid examples to learn from that we ought not to allow a repeat at this critical time of our national development.

“It is therefore of utmost importance that the media and specifically, broadcast media, do not allow itself to become a purveyor of fake news and hate speeches,” the Minister said.

He restated the Federal Government’s commitment to allowing the press to carry out its assigned watchdog roles, even as government expects the press to be guided by national interest above every other interests.

Alhaji Mohammed said the launch of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in Jos in April 2016 underscored the Administration’s determination to democratize the right to know, the right to knowledge and the right to be informed.

He noted that the changing media landscape and the advent of digital technologies have fundamentally altered the nature and function of media in the society, at times circumventing traditional media and challenging its privileged role as gate-keeper of news and entertainment.

The Minister therefore urged companies in the broadcasting value-chain to take the advantage of the market and build local stations that would not only create employment for a diverse segment of the population, but would also lead to a transfer of technology and free the creative dexterity of the young population.

