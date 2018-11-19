Home News NAF destroys Boko Haram terrorists’ staging area, vehicle workshop
Image result for NAF destroys Boko Haram terrorists' staging area, vehicle workshopThe Air Task force of Operation Lafiya Dole said it has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorist staging area and vehicle workshop on the outskirts of Tumbun Rego in Northern Borno State.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Army’s director of Public Relations and Information,, Ibikunle Daramola,  the operation took place on 15 November 2018, day 2 of Operation GREEN SWEEP.

The statement read: “The Operation took place on 15 November 2018, day 2 of Operation Green Sweep, was conducted after NAF aircraft tracked some BHT vehicles from Kareto to a location 3Km Southwest of Tumbun Rego, where the BHTs had carefully concealed their vehicles, fuel storage facility and equipment under trees and vegetation.

“Accordingly, the ATF attacked the location in a massive air raid involving multiple aircraft in successive waves of strikes leading to the destruction of some BHT vehicles and their fuel storage facility, which was seen engulfed in flames. Several terrorists were also neutralized as a result of the strikes,” the Daramola in a the statement.

 

