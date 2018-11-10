NAF strikes neutralise several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

The Air task force of operation lafiya dole has neutralized several boko haram terrorists in air strikes conducted yesterday at Talala in Borno state.

The operation was carried out following credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists from the fringes of lake chad in northern Borno to establish new camps along the Talala Ajigin axis of the state.

The air force working in concert with surface forces has promised to sustain the tempo of operations in order to destroy all remnants of the terrorists in Borno state.

