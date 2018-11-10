Home News NAF strikes neutralise several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
NAF strikes neutralise several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
News
Nigeria
0

NAF strikes neutralise several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

0
0
now viewing

NAF strikes neutralise several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

now playing

BREAKING: Abducted Ondo ADC chieftains regain freedom

now playing

INEC releases another list, includes Uzodinma as Imo APC gov candidate

now playing

Updated: Ondo Assembly gets new Speaker, deputy

now playing

121 Nigerians return from Libya - NEMA

now playing

Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to Paris Peace Forum

Image result for NAF strikes neutralise several Boko Haram terrorists in BornoThe Air task force of operation lafiya dole has neutralized several boko haram terrorists in air strikes conducted yesterday at Talala in Borno state.

The operation was carried out following credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists from the fringes of lake chad in northern Borno to establish new camps along the Talala Ajigin axis of the state.

The air force working in concert with surface forces has promised to sustain the tempo of operations in order to destroy all remnants of the terrorists in Borno state.

Related Posts

BREAKING: Abducted Ondo ADC chieftains regain freedom

TVCN 0

INEC releases another list, includes Uzodinma as Imo APC gov candidate

TVCN 0

Updated: Ondo Assembly gets new Speaker, deputy

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies