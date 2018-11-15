Naira gains 50k against dollar at parallel market

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the naira had exchanged at N361.5 to the dollar on Tuesday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N412.5, respectively.

At the investors’ window the naira exchanged at N364.23 to the dollar as market turnover stood at 169.98 million dollars.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N475 and N412.5, respectively.

NAN reports that the naira had remained stable at the foreign exchange market due to the interventions at the market by the CBN.

