NASA lands Insight Robot on Mars to study planet’s interior
The US space agency NASA has landed a new robot on Mars, after a dramatic seven-minute plunge to the surface of the Red Planet.
The InSight probe aims to study the world’s deep interior, and make it the only planet – apart from Earth, that has been examined in this way.
Cheers erupted after confirmation of touchdown came through on cue at 19:53 Greenwich Meridian Time, ending an anxious wait in which the robot radioed home a series of updates on its descent.
NASA’s chief administrator, James Bridenstine, celebrated what he called “an amazing day”, while President Trump told reporters he rung to offer his congratulations.