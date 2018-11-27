Home International NASA lands Insight Robot on Mars to study planet’s interior
NASA lands Insight Robot on Mars to study planet’s interior
International
World News
0

NASA lands Insight Robot on Mars to study planet’s interior

0
0
now viewing

NASA lands Insight Robot on Mars to study planet’s interior

now playing

2015 nuclear agreement: Iran asks EU to help keep deal alive

now playing

Gboyega Oyetola sworn in as Osun governor

now playing

Al-Shabaab militants kill Islamic cleric, 14 others in Somalia car bomb

now playing

Ilorin residents benefit from free drugs, consultations

now playing

FG urges traditional leaders to support primary health care’s routine immunization

The US space agency NASA has landed a new robot on Mars, after a dramatic seven-minute plunge to the surface of the Red Planet.

The InSight probe aims to study the world’s deep interior, and make it the only planet – apart from Earth, that has been examined in this way.

Cheers erupted after confirmation of touchdown came through on cue at 19:53 Greenwich Meridian Time, ending an anxious wait in which the robot radioed home a series of updates on its descent.

NASA’s chief administrator, James Bridenstine, celebrated what he called “an amazing day”, while President Trump told reporters he rung to offer his congratulations.

Related Posts

2015 nuclear agreement: Iran asks EU to help keep deal alive

TVCN 0

Gboyega Oyetola sworn in as Osun governor

TVCN 0

Al-Shabaab militants kill Islamic cleric, 14 others in Somalia car bomb

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies