National Minimum Wage: Organised Labour vows to commence nationwide strike Tuesday

Following the announcement made by the Academic Staff union of Universities after an emergency meeting held on Sunday night to embark on an indefinite strike, organised labour have also vowed to commence nationwide strike on Tuesday.

https://tvcnews.tv/2018/11/breaking-asuu-begins-indefinite-nationwide-strike/

The labour unions, NLC, TUC and ULC, have vowed to commence a nationwide strike from tomorrow if government does not meet its demand.

The tripartite committee is expected to submit its report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation today for onward transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The workers unions accuse the government of going back on a N30,000 decision reached at a tripartite meeting between labour, government, and private employers.

But the federal government says no agreement was reached at the tripartite meeting and insists on a N24,000 minimum wage, while the state governors say they would only be able to pay N22,500.

On Sunday, the labour unions boycotted a reconciliation meeting called by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation .

