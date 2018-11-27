Home News NBC insists on professional best practice in 2019
NBC insists on professional best practice in 2019
News
Nigeria
0

NBC insists on professional best practice in 2019

0
0
now viewing

NBC insists on professional best practice in 2019

now playing

NBC reacts to demolition of Aiyefele's Fresh FM radio station

now playing

Court recalls sacked NBC staff after 5 years

Lai-Mohammed-TVC
now playing

Lai Mohammed debunks reported NBC hate speech regulation

Hate-Speech-TVCNews
now playing

NBC annual lecture : Discussions focus on hate speeches, dangerous narratives

now playing

NBC denies banning Olamide, Davido & 9ice music videos

Image result for NBC insists on professional best practice in 2019The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission NBC has threatened to sanction any media house found guilty of flouting the broadcast code while covering the 2019 election campaigns.

Director General of the broadcast commission, Moddibo Kawu, said this at a 2-day workshop organised for media practitioners in Sokoto state.

Our Correspondent reports that campaigns of the 2015 general elections were characterised by negatives trends such as; hate speeches, denial of media space to opposition candidates, lack of issue-based campaigns among others contributed in heightening tension 3 years ago.

More so, unethical conduct of some media owners and practitioners fuelled divisive campaigns that almost set the nation ablaze.

To guide against the repeat of such negative trend in the 2019 elections, the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission gathered media practitioners in the northern zone to this sensitization workshop.

In view of the significant role of the media in shaping perception during electioneering, media practitioners are also advise to adhere to the laid down rules as well as discharge their duties professionally without maligning any section.

Two Rwandan journalists in December 2003 were jailed for life and the third got thirty five years in prison for their roles in fueling the 1994 genocide in which eight hundred thousand Tutsis and Hutus were killed.

Media practitioners here are cautioned on their reportage, for them to build bridges of peace and unity among Nigerians.

Related Posts

NBC reacts to demolition of Aiyefele’s Fresh FM radio station

TVCN 0

Court recalls sacked NBC staff after 5 years

TVCN 0
Lai-Mohammed-TVC

Lai Mohammed debunks reported NBC hate speech regulation

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies