NBC insists on professional best practice in 2019

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission NBC has threatened to sanction any media house found guilty of flouting the broadcast code while covering the 2019 election campaigns.

Director General of the broadcast commission, Moddibo Kawu, said this at a 2-day workshop organised for media practitioners in Sokoto state.

Our Correspondent reports that campaigns of the 2015 general elections were characterised by negatives trends such as; hate speeches, denial of media space to opposition candidates, lack of issue-based campaigns among others contributed in heightening tension 3 years ago.

More so, unethical conduct of some media owners and practitioners fuelled divisive campaigns that almost set the nation ablaze.

To guide against the repeat of such negative trend in the 2019 elections, the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission gathered media practitioners in the northern zone to this sensitization workshop.

In view of the significant role of the media in shaping perception during electioneering, media practitioners are also advise to adhere to the laid down rules as well as discharge their duties professionally without maligning any section.

Two Rwandan journalists in December 2003 were jailed for life and the third got thirty five years in prison for their roles in fueling the 1994 genocide in which eight hundred thousand Tutsis and Hutus were killed.

Media practitioners here are cautioned on their reportage, for them to build bridges of peace and unity among Nigerians.

