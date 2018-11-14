Home News NECO shifts commencement date for Nov / Dec examination to Nov. 19
The National Examinations Council (NECO), has shifted the commencement date of NECO shifts commencement date for Nov / Dec examination to Nov. 19the November/ December, 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) to Nov.19.

Mr Abubakar Gana, the Acting Registrar of NECO, in a statement issued on Wednesday, recalls that the examination was earlier scheduled to commence on Nov.15.

Gana called on candidates sitting for the examination to download the new examination time table on NECO’s website: www.mynecoexams.com.

“Please note that this information supersedes the earlier media publication on the commencement date for the examination.’’

The acting registrar expressed regrets over the inconveniences the change of date would cause the candidates.

