New FIFA Ranking: Nigeria 4th in Africa, 44th in the world

The Super Eagles have moved up to fourth place in Africa and 44th in the world in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, with Belgium maintaining their top spot in the world.

But the Eagles have been overtaken by North African side, Morocco in their African placing.

The Moroccans moved seven steps above Nigeria on the continent to third place as the Eagles are fourth on the continent.

Having recently qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a game to spare following a 1-1 away draw to South Africa, three-time African Champions, the Super Eagles, also played a goalless draw with Uganda in an international friendly in Asaba this month.

Another North African country, Tunisia dropped from the top spot to second place in Africa as the Terranga Lions of Senegal climbed to number one on the continent.

Senegal are placed 23rd in the world, while Morocco rests in third place with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 5th.

Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Mali complete the top 10 teams in Africa in that order.

The big climbers are Mozambique, Angola, Sudan, Comoros and Gambia.

World Cup third place winners, Belgium, remain number one in the world.

They are followed by France and Brazil as the second and third teams in the world.

Brazil added 7 points after wins over Uruguay and Cameroon, with Croatia and England occupying the 4th and 5th spots.

The rise of Kosovo was also notable as it took them to their highest ranking to date in 131st.

Portugal, Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark complete the top 10.

The next World Ranking will be published on December 20th.

